PCB reacts after Quetta Gladiators’ James Faulkner quits PSL7 over contractual dispute

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rubbished the claims about non-payments of James Faulkner, an Australian bowler playing for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL7).

Taking to Twitter, the cricket body termed Faulkner’s allegations as false and misleading, adding that it will issued a detailed statement in this regard.

The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter.#HBLPSL7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 19, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Gladiators’ key player announced his withdrawal from PSL7, saying: “I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments”.

“I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.

“It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing,” he said.

“But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20 I’m sure you all understand my position,” the foreign player said.