PSL 2021 postponed for indefinite time: reports

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL6) has been put off for an indefinite period over various issues including COVID vaccination of players and officials, reported local media.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the officials of Pakistan Cricket Board and franchises of PSL.

Reports said that the franchises will have to bear heavy expenses for shifting the tournament to the UAE, which a day earlier allowed PCB to hold the remaining matches of the PSL6.

on Tuesday, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) accepted a request made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hold the remaining matches of the PSL 2021, which was suspended due to the deteriorating situation of COVID -19 in the country earlier this year.

According to the reports, the ECP has informed the PCB about the decision while the latter has started operational preparation in this regard.

UAE emerged as preferred venue to complete PSL

On May 7, the PCB in a statement said that the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue for the remaining matches of the sixth edition of PSL.

The PCB and the six franchise owners held a meeting via a Zoom call to discuss the venue of the remaining matches.

The group had a 360-degree discussion, which also considered feedback from the National Command and Operation Centre.

