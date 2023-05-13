Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially confirmed the appointment of Grant Bradburn as the head coach of the national cricket team.

The 56-year-old recently served in the same role against New Zealand but on a consultancy basis, however, his appointment was never in doubt ever since Mickey Arthur was announced as the team director.

PCB has granted Grant Bradburn a two-year contract in the role.

PCB’s acting head Najam Sethi welcomed the new coach with warm words.

I am delighted to name Grant Bradburn as the head coach of our men’s side. Bradburn joins the side with plethora of coaching experience. After having worked with our men’s side before and at the National Cricket Academy, he understands our culture and philosophy of cricket well and is an ideal candidate to take our team forward, he was quoted as saying in a press release by the PCB.

The New Zealander also expressed his delight at occupying the role.

It is a great honour for me to work with the highly talented and skilful side like Pakistan as a head coach. We have been working hard on our raising our game and are eager to showcase our growing skills, he said.

Joining Bradburn are former South Africa cricketer Andrew Puttick who has signed on for two years as Pakistan’s batting coach while strength and conditioning coach Drikus Saaiman and physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon will continue in their roles.

PCB will announce the rest of the coaching staff in due course.

2023 is a pivotal year for Pakistan cricket with the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup set to take place within a month of each other. Positive results would go a long way in helping Bradburn and his staff earn longer deals.