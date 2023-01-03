The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally issued a notification for the return of Departmental, Services organisations, Regions and District/Zonal Cricket Associations under the PCB Constitution 2014.

Chairman of PCB’s Management Committee Najam Sethi personally approved the change which was expected ever since he replaced the deposed Ramiz Raja as the interim head of the governing body of cricket in Pakistan.

What does the return of Departmental cricket mean for PCB and Pakistan?

This is another seismic change in the domestic structure of Pakistan cricket.

The six Cricket Associations (Sindh, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Balochistan, Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and 90 City Cricket Associations that were formed in 2019 through a change in constitution will be disbanded.

Instead, 16 Regional Cricket Associations will now participate in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and eight departments will compete in the Patron’s Trophy during the 2023-24 season, beginning in August.

The board will also organise Grade-II, 50-over and 20-over events for the regional and departmental sides during the 2023-24 domestic cricket season whose details will be announced in due course.

Najam Sethi, who is overseeing the change, was quoted as saying

“I am pleased to confirm the formal restoration of Departments/Services Organisation, Regions and District/Zonal Cricket Associations under the PCB Constitution 2014.”

“It is our endeavour, resolve and commitment to all our cricketers that we will provide them equal and fair opportunities to display their talent so that they can make their careers in the sport.”

With the turbulent period now likely over, the fans and the players will be hoping that everyone can now turn their attention to fixing the problems plaguing our national side during a crucial year with the World Cup on the line.