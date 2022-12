Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed all six-team squads which will take part in the Pakistan Cup beginning today (December 10th) at the NBP Sports Complex in Karachi.

The Pakistan Cup is the final domestic tournament of the 2022/23 season after the National T20 Cup and the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Squads for Pakistan Cup:

Balochistan:

Yasir Shah (Captain), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ali Waqas, Ammad Butt, Aqif Javed, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Imran Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Junaid, Nasir Khan and Sajjad Ali

Central Punjab:

Aamir Yamin (Captain), Ahmed Shahzad, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Hunain Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Junaid Ali, Mohammad Faizan, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saif Badar, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir, Waqas Maqsood and Zafar Gohar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Adil Amin, Amir Azmat, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Sr., Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman (Captain), Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Sarwar Afridi, Niaz Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Waqar Ahmed

Northern:

Umar Amin (Captain), Aamir Jamal, Athar Mehmood, Haider Ali, Kashif Ali, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Huraira, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Umar Akmal, Umer Khan, Umer Waheed, Usman Khan Shinwari and Zeeshan Malik

Sindh:

Omair Bin Yousaf (Captain), Afnan Khan, Aliyan Mehmood, Asif Mahmood, Danish Aziz, Habibullah, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Suleman, Muhammad Umar, Saad Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan

Southern Punjab:

Hasan Ali (Captain), Ali Majid, Arafat Minhas, Hassan Khan, Imran Rafiq, Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Sharoon Siraj, Tahir Hussain, Umer Siddque, Usman Qadir, Usman Salahuddin, Zain Abbas and Zeeshan Ashraf

The tournament provides an opportunity for players to stake a claim for national team selection against the visiting New Zealand next month.

Balochistan are the defending champions.