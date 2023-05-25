PCB names Fatima Sana as captain for Emerging Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana, Pakistani all-rounder, will be leading the Green Shirts in the upcoming ACC Emerging Women’s T20 Asia Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday.

A 14-player squad for the eight-team event, slated to take place in Hong Kong next month from June 12 to 21, has also been named by the national women’s selection committee.

“It is an honour for me to captain Pakistan in the upcoming tournament. The responsibility of leading the emerging side will definitely help me develop as a cricketer and I am eagerly looking forward to leading my team in this important tournament,” the young cricketer said with her elation to be chosen for the opportunity on display.

The 21-year-old cricketer added that the players are full of energy and excitement to play the tournament.

“We have had good practice over the last few weeks, and the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament provided us ample match practice against tough sides. Ahead of these matches, we had a healthy discussion as a team amongst ourselves that we have to make the most of these matches,” she said.

Sana added she was glad how every player stepped up and contributed in each game. For the upcoming tournament, Pakistan are placed in Group A with Hong Kong, India and Thailand.

“I want to congratulate all players who have been selected for the emerging Asia Cup and I am hopeful that they will perform to their full potential. We have some outstanding talent coming up and it was a tough call to select 14 players,” said the team’s chief selector Saleem Jaffar.

Encouraging the players who have not been selected for the tournament, he said: “I want to tell those cricketers who have not been selected for this tour-nament to keep their heads high and keep working hard and they will definitely get chances in the up-coming events.”

He added that the selection committee has been observing players since a camp in Multan and have tested them in different conditions, with their most recent challenge being the three T20 matches against Pakistan’s top international players.

“Fatima Sana has displayed some outstanding lead-ership credentials in domestic tournaments recently, and I am sure she will lead this side with example,” Jaffer added.

Pakistan squad

Fatima Sana (c), Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Lubna Behram, Najiha Alvi (wk), Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Yusra Amir.

Reserves: Amber Kainat, Dua Majid, Fatima Khan and Rameen Shamim

Pakistan’s schedule

June 13 — Pakistan vs Thailand A

June 15 — Pakistan vs Hong Kong

June 17 — Pakistan vs India A