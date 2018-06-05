PCB name T20 squad for Scotland series

Islamabad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday named a 15-member squad for the two-match Twenty-20 series against Scotland to be played on June 12 and 13, respectively.

The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq after consultation with Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Head Coach Mickey Arthur has announced the T20 squad, said a press release issued here.

The T20 squad from West Indies series has been retained other than Babar Azam who got injured during the first Test match against England at Lord’s.

Babar has been replaced by Haris Sohail in the 15-member squad for Scotland series.

The squad includes Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Tallat, Fahim Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Amir, Hassan Ali, Rahat Ali, Usman Shanwari and Shaheen Shah Afridi.—APP