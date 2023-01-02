Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a new update regarding the health of fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

According to the media release, Shaheen will resume his rehabilitation under the national men’s team’s medical staff in Karachi from today. This will allow PCB to directly monitor his health and progression with a focus on reintroducing him to the national side.

The left-arm quick has not appeared for Pakistan since the T20 World Cup final. Shaheen injured his knee while taking a catch and was not only ruled out of the game but from the series against England and New Zealand.

Furthermore, he had to go under the knife for an appendectomy which delayed his return even further.

Meanwhile, the Shahid Afridi-led team selection committee has invited Haris Rauf to be assessed by the team’s medical staff so a decision on his availability for the three One-Day Internationals against New Zealand can be made.

The ODI series will begin next week.

Rauf has also not donned Pakistani colours since injuring himself during the first test match against England.

The fast bowler recently tied the knot as well which has kept him away from cricketing activities, so he may not be in the best physical state to make a return for now.

PCB, in its update, did not allude to when both Rauf and Shaheen are expected to be back.

Pakistan’s vaunted fast-bowling battery needs a desperate recharge with Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim jr struggling as well.

Shaheen and Rauf’s imminent return will ease the load on the youngsters which is necessary if Pakistan hopes to have all its options available in this crucial World Cup year.