Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a fresh update on the 2023 Asia Cup issue, cementing its stance during the ongoing saga.

In a press release issued on PCB’s website, the governing body of cricket in Pakistan confirmed that a “hybrid” model for staging the upcoming tournament has been presented to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for consideration.

According to his model, all matches except India’s will be played in Pakistan due to BCCI’s continued refusal to send their team to Pakistan. In such a scenario, India will play all its games at a “neutral” site which could be any country within the ambit of ACC from Sri Lanka and Dubai to Bangladesh or even Oman.

The latest Asia Cup update from PCB also addresses rumours that Pakistan will boycott the World Cup in India as a protest or ask for the same “neutral” grounds in response.

PCB’s acting head Mr Najam Sethi clarified that was not the case as of yet, but future developments will be considered in deciding the outcome.

At this stage, the PCB is only in discussions with the ACC over the hosting of the ACC Asia Cup and no discussions regarding the World Cup have taken place with the ICC, the media release read.

The 2023 Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in September before the 2023 ODI World Cup takes place the following month in India.