Pakistan women’s cricket team’s head coach Mark Coles is reportedly with Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) alleged decision to hold a domestic cricket tournament without his approval.

According to reports in Pakistani media, PCB has instructed players to assemble in Karachi but is yet to officially announce the schedule or format for the tournament causing unease among the players.

A Pakistan Women’s One-Day Tournament is listed on PCB’s website which was scheduled from May 5th 2023 to May 21st but that has certainly not come to pass.

However, the bigger story is that PCB’s women’s wing did not involve coach Mark Coles or national team captain Nida Dar in any decision-making process regarding team selection or other matters related to the competition.

The New Zealander was described as “infuriated” about PCB’s action.

Coles already left his post as the women’s team’s head coach once and this step may prove to be a catalyst for the same result once again.

The last Women’s Cricket Tournament PCB organised was the three exhibition matches between the Super Women and the Amazons at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan’s women’s team in not currently scheduled to take part in any bilateral series so a domestic tournament makes sense but without the coach and the captain being involved in planning department, it does raise some major red flags.

PCB is yet to comment on the matter.