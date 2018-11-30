PCB invites bids for rights to PSL’s sixth team

Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board has invited bids from interested parties for the rights to the sixth franchise of the Pakistan Super League.

The sixth team, formerly known as Multan Sultans, had its franchise agreement terminated by the PCB after it failed to meet its financial obligations. Following the termination of the contract, all rights in respect of the team were reverted back to the cricket board.

Interested parties have until December 14 to obtain bid documents from the PCB. Information obtained from any other source shall not be deemed official, the board states in its invite.

Technical and financial proposals have to reach the PCB office in Lahore by 11am December 18.

On Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Khan Tareen said he will bid for the sixth franchise. “If we win the rights to the sixth team we will continue with the name Multan,” he told media.—Agencies

