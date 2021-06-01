PCB hopes PSL6 to resume from June 7

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board hoped that the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL6) would start from June 7 in Abu Dhabi.

It announced it after an online meeting with the franchise owners to discuss the progress made in the staging of the remaining 20 PSL 2021 matches.

During the session, the PCB briefed the franchise owners Franchises about the 16 production company crew, who are now isolating in Dubai after being allowed entry in Abu Dhabi last week.

The PCB said that UAE’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) will decide on Wednesday afternoon if they will grant exemptions to the crew of production company to work in Abu Dhabi from 5 June to make 7 June start possible.

Meanwhile, Pakistan men’s team would now depart for England on 25 June instead of 23 June due to the delay in PSL matches which were scheduled to end on June 20.

“Departure for England on 25 June will mean only three double-headers, if the event commences on 7 June,” read the official statement.

PCB said it will continue to engage with the Abu Dhabi government, adding that franchise owners appreciated its efforts and acknowledged the hardships faced in the present landscape.

Franchise owners are keen for holing the remaining matches in the UAE, it said, adding that Sarfaraz Ahmed and six others have landed in Abu Dhabi.

Multan Sultans included Blessing Muzarabani in place of Obed McCoy, it updated.

Seven-day isolation for those who arrived on charter flights from Pakistan ends on Wednesday afternoon, it said, adding that Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars to start training tomorrow under Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium lights.

