Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee held its third meeting to iron out several issues including finalising the teams participating in the 2023/24 domestic cricketing season.

Advertisement

Najam Sethi, the head of PCB’s management committee, chaired the proceedings and was apprised of the work that has been done since the incumbent setup took over from Ramiz Raja.

Immediately upon taking over, the management committee repealed PCB’s reforms under Raja and reinstated 2014’s governing ordinance. This led to an official return of department cricket in Pakistan and the board had earlier invited corporations to register their interest in fielding teams in the upcoming domestic season.

Advertisement

19 teams have confirmed their participation this season which includes Ahmed Glass, Ghani Glass, Haider Traders, HEC, Income Tax, Khayaban-e-Amin, KRL, Navy, NBP, ODGCL, PAF, Pak Saudi International, Pakistan Customs, PTV, Sabir’s Poultry, SNGPL, SSGC, State Bank of Pakistan and WAPDA.

Salient features of PCB management committee meeting: