The hierarchy of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly set to take pay cuts on their current salaries after the Management Committee’s ultimatum a week ago.

Najam Sethi-led Committee issued a notification to PCB’s governing board last Sunday of accepting a 30-40% pay cut to their current salaries or resigning.

According to media reports, no officer tendered their resignation which is likely seen as their willingness to abide by the new rules. The management committee will now decide on a new action plan next week where some officials are expected to be dismissed after review.

Sky-high salaries of the board members were one of the main issues of contention between the previous and new regimes. After reverting the PCB constitution, the next task of the Sethi-led coalition was to lower the operating costs in every which way.

The pay cuts will apply to every PCB board member.

Currently, PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain reportedly earns 25.9 lakhs PKR per month while Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza receives PKR 14.1 lakhs and Director High-Performance Nadeem Khan receives PKR 14.7 lakhs PKR.

Director Infrastructure and Real Estate, Nasir Hameed, draws PKR 9 lakh monthly, Director Media and Communication Sami Al Hasan Burney earns 13.9 lakhs, Chief Medical Officer Najeebullah Soomro is on PKR 11.7 lakhs while Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan receives PKR 9.6 lakhs per month.

Director HR Serena Agha, who received 9.8 lakhs per month, reportedly resigned a few days ago.

With the money saved from these pay cuts, PCB will finally be able to clear the dues of domestic cricketers who have been awaiting a solution for some time now.