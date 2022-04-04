PCB grants NOC to seven players for English season

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted No Objection Certificates (NOC) to seven contracted players to travel to England ahead of their participation in the 2022 county season.

The list of seven players includes the marquee names of Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan.

The contingent will travel to England based on their respective team schedules.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will be representing Middlesex whereas Mohammad Rizwan will don the Sussex colors.

The other five players to have pen deals with English clubs include Azhar Ali who has been signed up by Worcestershire while Naseem Shah and Zafar Gohar will team up at Gloucestershire.

Experienced campaigner Mohammad Abbas is heading to Hampshire for another stint whereas Hasan Ali will be looking to reclaim some of the lost form while playing for Lancashire.

Based on this development, Shadab Khan should not have any trouble securing the board’s permission when he heads to England later this year.

The players have been granted NOCs by the PCB based on their guarantee to return to Pakistan and report for international duty if asked to.

Pakistan will face West Indies in a three-match ODI series, which has been re-scheduled for June in Rawalpindi.

Following that, Men in Green will travel to Sri Lanka the following month for two-Tests and three ODIs.

The national team is also scheduled to tour the Netherlands at the end of July, followed by their participation in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka from July 27.

The 2022 County Championship is scheduled to be the 122nd cricket County Championship season in England and Wales. The season is scheduled to run from 7 April to 29 September 2022