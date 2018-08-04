PCB grants central contracts to players with heavy incentives

Prepares to overhaul domestic cricket structure

Sports Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday has decided to grant central contracts to Pakistani cricketers with heavy incentives after their brilliant performances throughout the year which includes a Champions Trophy Triumph and consistent performances in T-20 format which led the team to No.1 spot in the rankings.

According to sources, PCB’s central contract will be in effect from July 1st and the list of players in the central contracts will be announced in the next two days.

The central contacts list will include Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam will be promoted to A- category in the central contracts list, whereas Pakistan Cricket Board has decided not to grant central contracts to Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal who have not been part of the national team for the last 18 mon-

ths.

Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to increase the amount of money in the A category of central contracts system, as players in it will earn more than Rs0.9 million, players who will make B-category will get more than 0.7 million, whereas players in C and D category of central contract will be awarded more than 0.3 and 0.2 million respectively.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) recent overhaul of the domestic cricket structure on Friday spells more money and better playing condition for players.

According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board will no longer be awarding central contracts to the players for the domestic season; it will instead be awarding high match fees to players taking part in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the National One-Day

Cup.

Under the new system, 11 players will receive Rs50,000 for a first-class match whereas they will be entitled to Rs30,000 for a one-day match.

In a week’s time, a player can earn up to Rs98,000 whereas those who play for the entire season will be able to earn up to Rs1.3-1.5 million.

Central contracts for the domestic season will be abolished, after several players, despite taking the money, refused to play domestic cricket.

Through this new system, only those players who participate in first-class and one-day matches will be able to earn.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will kick off from September 1 this year with the Pakistan Cricket Board giving allowance to players for residence and travel.

Sources have also said that chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to revert to more than one venue for the matches, as changing the venue will help in judging the players’ capabilities more effectively.

Share on: WhatsApp