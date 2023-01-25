Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally written to 27 departments of Pakistan to gauge their interest in joining the domestic season this year.

PCB’s management committee disbanded the 2019 constitution which saw only six teams competing in domestic competitions and formally issued a notification of restoration of department cricket from this year onwards.

The letters were dispatched to the departments on behalf of Mr Najam Sethi, Chair of the PCB Management Committee, in accordance with the PCB Constitution 2014 and on the specific instructions of PCB’s Patron, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is keen to see the return of the departments to play their integral role in the growth and development of Pakistan cricket.

The governing body of cricket in Pakistan did ask them to confirm their participation in the upcoming season at their earliest convenience which will aid PCB to prepare this season’s calendar.

The prominent departments, who have been sent letters for participation in the PCB Domestic Season 2023 include the following:

Ghani Glass, Income Tax, K-Electric, Karachi Port Trust, Khan Research Laboratory, National Bank of Pakistan, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Omar Associates, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan International Airlines, Port Qasim Authority, Pakistan Television Corporation, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL).