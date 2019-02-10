PCB firm to revive int’l cricket at home

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan on Sunday said bringing Test-playing teams to the country remains his top priority, as he reiterated the need to revive international cricket at home.

Wasim, while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, said all efforts were being made to fully restore international cricket in Pakistan.

‘We are targetting Test-playing nations. T20 cricket alone cannot achieve the goal of restoring international cricket here,’ he said. The newly appointed managing director, who most recently served as the chief executive of Leicestershire County Cricket Club, acknowledged the need for improvement in domestic cricket structure in order to bring consistency in the national team’s performance.

‘Our actual problem is at the grassroots, in the system,’ Wasim said, adding that the system wasn’t strong and the outcome was visible in the performance of the cricket team, particularly in Tests.

He pointed out that any long-term change would take time to implement, and that the results would not be visible in a mere six months’ time.

He added that the PCB’s job was to examine the system of domestic cricket and strengthen cricket at the grassroots.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, addressing the press conference, praised Wasim Khan’s contributions to cricket and said that he brings a wealth of experience and leadership skills to the board. Mani acknowledged that Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure was lacking quality, and vowed to implement steps to strengthen it.

The PCB MD said that the body would consult stakeholders and do their best to provide this strength.

He conceded that revamping the domestic structure would pose a challenge since a number of departments and regions are embedded within it.

‘There is no sustainability in our success at an international level, so we are not looking at a short-term solution, we are looking at it for the long-term,’ Khan asserted, adding that they would try to develop sustainability.

The new MD said that the PCB’s job was to examine the system of domestic cricket and foster a culture around the sport in schools and at a district level. He termed Mani’s vision for domestic cricket as ‘very clear’. ‘The system has been build up over many, many years, and you don’t break a system down overnight,’ he said.

On December 6, 2018, PCB confirmed the appointment of Khan as its managing director. Khan today thanked Mani and the PCB for finding him suitable for the post.—APP

