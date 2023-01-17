Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly finally cleared all the outstanding dues from the first and only season of the Pakistan Junior League.

Shamyl Hussain, the captain of the Gwadar Sharks had earlier brought the matter out into the open after claiming that players had not been paid their salaries from the tournament.

Now, Shakil Shaikh, a member of PCB’s caretaker Management Committee has confirmed on his social media account that the issue has been taken care of. He also blamed the now-former head of the PCB, Ramiz Raja, for creating a backlog that led to the delays.

The Pakistan Junior League project cost PCB roughly 1 billion PKR of which 440 million were listed as match fees for players and support staff so the accusation of the outstanding dues came as a surprise to many.

PCB’s management committee decided to scrap the project entirely upon taking control of the matters of the board, much to Ramiz Raja’s chagrin as PJL was seen as his pet project.

In its stead, the board has decided to revive the junior series on a home-and-away basis to ensure a proper pathway for high-performing youngsters to break into the international side.

Pakistan Junior League’s only season was won by Bahawalpur Royals.