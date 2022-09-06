Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the complete list of players eligible for the Pakistan Junior League draft.

According to the governing body of Pakistan cricket, more than 250 local and around 175 foreign players between the ages of 16 and 19 years will be available for selection for six teams in the player draft which takes place in Lahore on the 8th of September.

The local contingent will compete for 66 spots (11 on each of the six sides) for Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Gwadar, Hyderabad, Mardan and Rawalpindi teams while the 175 foreign players will have to vie for 24 spots made available (4 on each of the six teams) in the Pakistan Junior League Draft.

The players have been divided into three categories namely Elite, Premier and X-factor.

The Elite category includes high-profile players who have either already appeared for their national U19 team or have made an impact at the domestic level (age-group cricket) organised by an ICC Full Member cricket board.

Premier includes players who have significant age-group cricket experience or have been part of pathway cricket for their boards or regions. X-factor includes Associate Member board players as well as promising local talent.

Prominent foreigners in the Pakistan Junior League Draft:

Abdullah Al Mamun (Bangladesh), Ackeem Auguste (West Indies), Ahmad Zia Zaland (Afghanistan), Ali Naseer (UAE), Anjala Bandara (Sri Lanka), Archie Lenham (England), Ariful Islam (Bangladesh), Brendon Sunguro (Zimbabwe), Brian Bennett (Zimbabwe), Burhan Niaz (Belgium), Emmanuel Bawa (Zimbabwe), Ethan Gibson (Canada), George Thomas (England), Hassan Eisakhil (Afghanistan), Huggins Machaka (Zimbabwe), Isai Thorne (West Indies), Jash Ginani (UAE), Jishan Alam (Bangladesh), Joseph Eckland (England), Joshua Tromp (USA), Lahiru Abeysinghe (Sri Lanka), Lahiru Dawatage (Sri Lanka), Luc Martin Benkenstein (England), Luke Holt (Australia), Malsha Tharupathi (Sri Lanka), Matthew Schocken (Zimbabwe), Matthew Tromp (USA), Masood Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Musa Shaheen Mahmood (Denmark), Nathan Edwards (West Indies), Naimur Rohman Noyon (Bangladesh), Nimar Bolden (West Indies), Oliver Davidson (Scotland), Olly Cox (England), Philippus le Roux (Ireland), Prantik Nawrose Nabil (Bangladesh), Shevon Daniel (Sri Lanka), Steven Wedderburn (West Indies), Tazeem Ali (Netherlands), Vasant Singh (West Indies) and Waleed Stanikzai (Afghanistan).

The list of local players available in the draft can be found here.