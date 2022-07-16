Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalized its list of agendas for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting.

The board will seek clarification from ICC on the finalization of the next phase Future Tours Programme (FTP) and demand a concrete strategy regarding domestic cricket leagues that continue to spring up.

PCB will be represented at the ICC Annual meeting by Chairman Ramiz Raja and Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain which will take place at next week in Birmingham.

The confirmation of the FTP for the 2024-2031 cycle is the foremost priority for the cricket boards in order to develop clarity regarding the schedule of international teams and accordingly prepare for the assignments.

PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain: “Finalising the Future Tours Programme (FTP) is very important for us. This will give us certainty about which teams will be visiting us and which countries we will be touring. 80 percent of the FTP has already been agreed upon and the remaining 20 percent will be completed in the upcoming meeting.

“Secondly, the growth of franchise cricket is impacting the already crammed international cricket calendar. The PCB is concerned about this development and wants the ICC to formulate a strategy on this issue.

“We have sent a proposal to the ICC, which they have added to their meeting agenda. Two other boards have also conveyed their apprehensions to the ICC on this matter and urged the ICC to create a working group to debate on the expansion of franchise-based T20 leagues.

The Asia Cup being held in Sri Lanka will also be part of the discussions.

The recent political unrest in the country has cast doubts over the island nation’s viability as the venue for the six-team Asia Cup next month but the final decision on any last-minute changes to the venue rests with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Speaking on this matter, Faisal Hasnain said: “Our first preference is to support Sri Lanka and play the Asia Cup there. If this tournament does not take place in Sri Lanka, it will be a huge cricketing and financial loss for them. Australia’s recent tour of Sri Lanka went off without any problems. Similarly, there have been no issues with the ongoing Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka as we are constantly in touch with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and our embassy in the country.

“Our discussions with the ACC representatives have suggested that the tournament is on track at the moment as they are monitoring the situation very carefully and we will support their decision.”