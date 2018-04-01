PCB finalise team for 1st T20 against WI

Karachi

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 stars Asif Ali and Hussain Talat have both been named in the 12-member team to face West Indies in the first T20 international at National Stadium on April 1.

Both or either of Islamabad United’s hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali and his teammate, all-rounder Hussain Talat could make their debut for Pakistan on Sunday.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed confirmed the final 12 for the first T20I in a press conference today evening.

Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali.

Returning pacers Rahat Ali and Usman Khan Shinwari and Lahore Qalandars’ speed sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi have been omitted from the lineup for the opening T20.

‘Will try to clean sweep to retain top T20 ranking’ Sarfraz Ahmed has set eyes on a clean sweep of the West Indies in order to retain the top T20 team ranking for Pakistan.

A 3-0 victory will take Pakistan four points clear of Australia, who had closed in on them following a 2-0 series win over New Zealand last month. Pakistan and Australia are both currently on 126 points, with Pakistan ahead on decimal points, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

A 2-1 win for Pakistan will not change the position or points for either side, while a 2-1 win for the Windies will pull Pakistan down to the second spot with 123 points, just two more than third-placed India.

“Definitely, we [are aiming for] clean sweep, but [we won’t be taking West Indies lightly]. Their team is quite strong, their players have been playing a lot of T20 cricket,” said the skipper.

Sarfraz said that all attempts will be made to give opportunities to the youngsters in the team.

“We have very important tours coming up. England, South Africa.. We want to give confidence to the youngsters to [prepare them for the World Cup 2019].”

The 30-year old hailed the return of international cricket to Karachi after a hiatus of nine years.

“We are very excited to play in front of our home crowd after so long,” he said, and thanked the foreign players who have visited [and are visiting] Pakistan.

“This series will pave way for more international teams to come to Pakistan.” Pakistan’s former captain and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has said that the players picked by West Indies for the upcoming Pakistan tour are all good performers of their leagues and Pakistan can’t be complacent about them.

Talking to media on the sidelines of the second day of Pakistan team’s training at National Stadium, Malik said, “We must not talk about big names, because names don’t matter, what matters in cricket is team combination.”

“I have been playing CPL [Caribbean Premier League] for last five years and the team [West Indies] have announced [for the tour] is very good. All these players have been performing for last few years. They’re a good combination. People are saying that there are no big names, but big names hardly matter, their team is very balanced and very good,” Malik said.

The all-rounder agreed that Pakistan would have an advantage of playing at home.

Malik, who was part of Pakistan squad that played the last international match in Karachi nine years ago – a Test match against Sri Lanka – welcomed the return of international cricket to Pakistan, saying that both fans and players were missing action at this venue.

“Karachi is Pakistan’s biggest city and economic hub, it’s a good sign that cricket is returning here.

Congratulations to PCB and Karachi administration,” he said.—Agencies