PCB Dynamites defeat Blasters in Triangular Women Cricket

Multan

PCB Dynamites defeated rivals PCB Blasters by three wickets in the fifth match of Triangular One- Day Women’s Cricket Tournament 2018 at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

PCB Blasters won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, the PCB Blasters put on a total of 176 all-out in 49.2 overs with main contributions from Kainat Imtiaz (60) and Ayesha Zafar (37).

Natalia Pervaiz of PCB Dynamites took three wickets while Subhan Tariq and Nida Dar claimed two wickets each. In reply, PCB Dynamites easily chased the target for loss of seven wickets in 45.3 overs. Omaima Sohail (32) and Javeria Khan (37) were the main scorers from the PCB Dynamites. Ghulam Fatima of PCB Blasters took three wickets and Ramin Shamim claimed two wickets.—APP