PCB converts HPC into temporary sanctuary for paramedics

KARACHI The Pakistan Cricket Board, on a request from the Sindh Government, has agreed to convert its Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre (HPC) as a temporary living area for paramedic staff working at the makeshift hospital at Expo Centre, Karachi. PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said here on Monday: ‘All the paramedic staff are our heroes as in these challenging and difficult times, they are risking their lives to save the lives and well being of many affected by COVID-19. ‘As a small token of our appreciation and acknowledgement to these unsung heroes and as part of our duty of care, the PCB is pleased to offer its state-ofthe-art Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre as a temporary lodging and boarding for the paramedic staff working at Expo Centre hospital so that they can serve those suffering from COVID-19 more effectively and efficiently.’—APP