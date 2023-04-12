Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided on M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata as its preferred options for the ODI World Cup matches featuring the Pakistan cricket team according to Press Trust of India (PTI).

PCB is yet to confirm or deny the validity of the news.

If the report is true, it signals that Pakistan has decided to send their squad to India for the global spectacle later this year, bringing an end to speculations that the Green Shirts will boycott the tournament in reply to India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

There were also suggestions that PCB will request neutral venues for the event which will be put to rest with this confirmation.

The gesture should also ease the tensions between the two cricketing boards which could lead to an amicable solution to the Asia Cup problem as well.

PCB reportedly prioritised player safety when choosing venues for the ODI World Cup matches in India before settling on Chennai and Kolkata’s names.

Pakistan’s cricket team also boasts spectacular records in the 50-over format across both stadiums. They have played two ODIs in Chennai, winning both games and have played six games in Kolkata winning five.

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to being on April 5th with the final set to take place on the 19th of November.