PCB chairman Ramiz Raja to meet Indian officials

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja will meet with officials from the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) for a formal meeting in Dubai.

The meeting is expected to take place during the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) meeting of the cricketing boards and it will determine the futures of both cricketing nations’ schedules.

ICC’s annual meeting is scheduled to be held in Dubai from the 7th of April to the 10th. Ramiz Raja and Chief Executive PCB, Faisal Hasnain, will leave for Dubai tomorrow.

The session will begin with a chief executive meeting where various issues will be under review including a look at financial matters.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja is expected to share a special report with the ICC on hosting the Pakistan-Australia series.

He will also hold meetings with various heads of the respective boards to improve relations and create future opportunities for Pakistan cricket.

The main proposal from Pakistan during the meeting is a plan for a four-nation T20 tournament featuring Pakistan, India, Australia, and England.

The proposed tournament has projected revenue estimates of $650 Million which will be shared among all four participants and ICC.

ICC’s upcoming meeting will be the first physical meeting in over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All board members are expected to arrive in Dubai by tomorrow.