PCB Board of Governors discusses various methods pertaining to cricket

Lahore

The 48th meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board of Governors (BoG) took place at a hotel in Karachi on Monday to discuss various methods pertaining to domestic, international and women cricket. The meeting chaired by Chairman, PCB, Najam Sethi appreciated and congratulated the PCB for the outstanding success of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 that concluded with a historic final at Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday.

“The BoG acknowledged the tireless efforts of the Chairman and PCB team that delivered a hugely successful third edition of the league with an unprecedented three matches being staged in the country following the league stage in Dubai and Sharjah”, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Monday.

The BoG members unanimously backed the PCB in the efforts of building the PSL brand that had now become a leading Pakistani brand acknowledged around the world, he said.—APP