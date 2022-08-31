The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally assigned mentors to their respective Pakistan Junior League teams ahead of its inaugural season.

The first season of the competition will take from 6-21 October in Lahore.

PCB had already confirmed the team mentors for the first Pakistan Junior League season but was yet to assign them the squads.

The six sides that will take part in the U-19 domestic cricket tournament are Bahawalpur (Southern Punjab), Gujranwala (Central Punjab), Gwadar (Balochistan), Hyderabad (Sindh), Mardan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Rawalpindi (Northern).

South Africa’s Imran Tahir will be the team mentor for Bahawalpur, Shoaib Malik will be Gujranwala’s mentor, Vivian Richards will be Gwadar’s mentor, two-time ICC T20 World Cup winner Daren Sammy will mentor Hyderabad, Shahid Afridi will be the mentor for Mardan while New Zealander Colin Munro has been assigned Rawalpindi.

PCB Hall of Famer Javed Miandad will be the umbrella mentor and help and assist all the sides.

The player draft for the tournament will be held in Lahore on 6 September while the details regarding the process will be announced in due course.

According to PCB, over 140 players from Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, England, Ireland, Nepal, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates have completed their registrations for the tournament through their respective cricket boards as well as clubs and professional representative submissions.