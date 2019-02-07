PCB approves Anti-Racism Code, to be effective from PSL 2019

Islamabad

The Pakistan Cricket Board has approved Anti-Racism Code for players, which will immediately come into effect with the beginning of Pakistan Super League 2019.

During the second ODI in Durban, the Pakistani skipper aimed a comment at Phehlukwayo which was deemed as racist and resulted in him being charged with an offence under the ICC’s anti-racism code.

The code is quite similar to the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Code with some little modifications, said an official press release which came after the governing body’s 52th meeting in Lahore.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said that keeping in view Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions, it has been clarified that the departmental teams have no future.

According to details, the reservations from the regions on the decision has been ignored. In the coming domestic season, right regional teams will play first-class cricket.

As per the new rules, the departments will have to let go several players who have been taking salaries for playing first class cricket. Also, the regional players will be given priority during the selection process.

The eight regions selected to play Quaid-e-Azam Trophy are: Karachi Habib Bank, Lahore Sui Northern Gas, Multan Agricultural Development Bank, Islamabad PTV, Faisalabad National Bank, Rawalpindi Khan Research Laboratories, Peshawar Wapda, FATA Sui Southern Gas.—Agencies

