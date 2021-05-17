PCB appoints Serena as it’s first Director Human

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointment Serena Agha as the organization’s first Director of Human Resources.

Serena completed her Bachelors in Computer Sciences and Business Administration from Kinnaird College University Lahore and pursued MSc in Human Resource Management from Birkbeck College, University of London, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Monday.

Serena who will assure her new responsibility in PCB on May 20, has more than fifteen years of experience in her respective field, he added.

“Serena is also a certified, Project Management Professional (PMP), a Managing Successful Programmes (MSP) Professional and a coach and has recently completed a short course from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute

of Technology (MIT)”, he added. Her last assignment was with a local Manufacturing organization as Group Head of HR and two Kenyan companies as a consultant.

She has a vast experience across various HR disciplines in multicultural environments including Pakistan, the Middle-East and Africa.

“While transformation across the breadth of HR is her forte, talent acquisition and management, succession planning, services and operations organizational design, compensation & benefits and, training & development are some of Serena’s key operation areas”, he added.—APP