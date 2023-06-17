PCB appoints Morne Morkel as national team’s bowling coach

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed former South African speedster Morne Morkel as the national team’s bowling coach on a six-month contract. He will join the test squad ahead of Sri Lanka tour for two red ball matches.

During his 11-years-long international career, one of the quickest bowlers of his time had taken 309 wickets in 86 Tests, 188 in 117 ODIs and 47 wickets in 44 T20Is.

His last international appearance was in Lahore for World XI against Pakistan in September 2017.

Babar Azam led Pakistan test squad will assemble in Karachi on July 3 for a camp ahead of their departure for Sri Lanka on July 9.

The itinerary of the tour will be announced by Sri Lanka Cricket in due course.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka last played a Test series in July 2022 that was drawn 1-1.

Player support personnel include: Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media and digital content manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).