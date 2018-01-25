PCB appoints Jalaluddin as chief selector women’s cricket

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday appointed former test cricketer, Jalaluddin as the chief selector of the women cricket team Pakistan and New Zealand’s Mark Coles as the head coach of the team.

Jalaluddin heads the three member selection committee whose other members are Akhtar Sarfaraz and Asmavia Iqbal.

The selection committee will further be working for the development of women’s cricket in addition to their selection duties, said a

spokesman of the PCB here.

Mark has been appointed coach with the women team for two years. He had worked with Pakistan’s women team during Pakistan vs New Zealand women series in the UAE, recently, he said. Mark Coles brief sporting history: Mark was a member of the Wellington squad in 1992 and played six ‘A’ list games for Wellington. He had worked as an assistant coach with

New Zealand ‘A’ Women’s team in year 2000 and recently with Pakistan’s women team in the UAE. He also coached the Wellington Blaze to a T20 title in 2013, as well as being part of the Northern Districts High Performance coaching staff from 2014.—APP