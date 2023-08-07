Haq is a former cricketer known as finest batsman to have played for the Pakistan national cricket team. Famous for his powerful batting style, he had successful international cricket career that spanned from 1991 to 2007.

Former cricketer made his debut for the PCB in a One Day International (ODI) match against West Indies in 1991 and later made his Test debut in 1992 against England.

He was a key player in Pakistan’s 1992 Cricket World Cup-winning team and played a significant role in their victory. Inzamam was known for his performances in high-pressure situations and was often regarded as the backbone of Pakistan’s batting lineup.

Inzamam-ul-Haq was one of the leading run-scorers for Pakistan in both Test and ODI cricket. He was known for his ability to play spin and pace bowling equally well. His memorable performances include several match-winning innings.