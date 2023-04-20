Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to donate the gate earnings from the 5th T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand to relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria for people affected by the deadly earthquake.

On February 6th the border region of Türkiye and Syria was rocked by a massive earthquake which caused widespread loss of life and infrastructure in the two countries, the effects of which are still being felt.

In a statement, PCB announced that it will play its part in raising donations for millions of people affected on either side of the border by joining hands with the Punjab Government.

Pakistan cricket team will also wear commemorative caps during the final match to convey Pakistan’s everlasting solidarity with the two nations going through this difficult moment.

The governing body of cricket in Pakistan also encouraged the fans who will not attend the game to donate to PCB’s official account to play their part in helping people in need.

Bank name: National Bank of Pakistan

Account title: Pakistan Cricket Board

Account number: 2081003169856007

IBAN number: PK71NBPA2081003169856007

The fifth and final T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on 24th April at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

PCB is not the only sporting body to offer aid to Türkiye Syria.

The sporting world across the globe played its part in helping the two nations slowly build themselves back up.

Qatar was one of the first nations to offer help, sending the containers used during the FIFA World Cup to house the people in the two countries.