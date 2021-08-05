PCB announces schedule for New Zealand’s visit to Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule for New Zealand’s forthcoming visit to Pakistan on Thursday, with the first one-day international (ODI) match scheduled for Rawalpindi on September 17.

On their first visit to Pakistan since November 2003, New Zealand will play three One-Day Internationals and five Twenty-20 Internationals in an extended series.

Both boards announced that the three ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs.

New Zealand will visit Pakistan for the first time in 18 years.

According to the PCB’s press statement, the 17th, 19th, and 21st ODIs will be held in Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium, while the five T20Is will be held at Lahore’s historic Gaddafi Stadium from September 25 to October 3.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand will be playing for third place in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, thus the T20I series will be a high-stakes affair.

New Zealand, the ICC World Test Championship champions, will play Test matches in Pakistan next year.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO David White expressed his delight at the Kiwis’ first visit to Pakistan in over a decade and a half.

“We’re very much looking forward to returning to Pakistan for the start of their home international season. New Zealand was the first country outside India to tour Pakistan and we share a close relationship with the PCB. It’s great that, after such a difficult time for Pakistan, international cricket is again being played in the country,” he said.

Series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad

12-14 Sep – Room isolation

15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/