PCB announces new live production partners for PSL 2019

Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the consortium of Blitz and Trans Group as its new live production partners for the rest of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019.

The board announced that Blitz will be the broadcast partners in Pakistan, while Trans Group will be the event management partners.

“Blitz and Trans Group will start their coverage when the matches resume on Wednesday, 20 February, and will continue to provide the same high-quality coverage which the followers experienced in the earlier games of the event, which kicked off on 14 February,” the statement read.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the cricket board had confirmed that IMG Reliance would no longer be the live production partner for the 2019 PSL following the days matches played in Dubai.

“We have been informed by IMG Reliance that they will be unable to partner with us for the remaining HBL PSL 2019 and PCB has reserved all its rights.

The PCB always had a contingency plan in place, and we are confident we will be in a position to announce the new partner on Monday after the completion of the formalities,” PCB’s Managing Director Wasim Khan had said.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp