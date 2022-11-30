Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a list of 191 players who have been offered domestic contracts for the 2022/23 cricketing season.

The contracts will run from August 1st 2022 to July 31st 2023 and sees a major bump in pay for the players just like their national team counterparts.

The 15 Category A+ players will have their pay increased by PKR 50,000 to PKR300,000, and the 35 players under Category A will receive a monthly retainer of PKR200,000 while the 48 Category B players will receive PKR185,000 per month.

70 Category C players will earn PKR170,000 per month whereas 24 Category D players will receive PKR150,000 per month.

PCB has also increased match fees for players in the new domestic contracts on top of the increased retainers.

A slight hitch in the board’s plan is that most of the players have asked PCB to give them event-based contracts rather than full-season deals which could help them play domestic leagues elsewhere.

PCB has decided to honour their request and will offer them agreed contracts in the lead-up to the event they will make themselves available to participate in.

Criteria for Domestic Contracts by PCB:

Category A+ is an extension of Emerging Contracts under PCB Central Contracts 2022-23.

Category A is for all Test and ODI players who are part of the cricket associations’ squad as well as for the top players in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the national T20 competition.

Players in category B are those who made the Pakistan squad within a year; T20I players who are part of CA squads; Players to have played 50 or more first-class matches and others.

Category C consists of Players who have represented Pakistan U-19 in the past two years; Players who have represented Pakistan A in the past and others.

Category D consists of all remaining players who are part of current CA squads.