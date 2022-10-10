Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the complete schedule of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan which will take place in two sessions.

The holders of the World Test Championship will visit Pakistan in December for two Test matches as part of their ICC World Test Championship title defence and three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures from 27 December to 15 January.

The Kiwis will then return for five T20Is and five ODIs from 13th April to 7th May.

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan will begin in Karachi with the first test on 27th December before the teams head to Multan for the second fixture on 4th of January.

The ODIs will take place in National Stadium, Karachi on the 11th, 13th and 15th of January.

The Karachi test will mark New Zealand’s first test in Pakistan since May 2002.

New Zealand will begin the second leg of the Pakistan tour in Karachi with four T20Is (13, 15, 16 and 19 April), followed by the fifth T20I and two ODIs in Lahore (23, 26 and 28 April) with the last three ODIs being played in Rawalpindi (1, 4 and 7 May).

New Zealand visiting Pakistan marks another high-profile visit of a renowned international side to the country as it slowly builds its way back to hosting duties.

Australia visited Pakistan after 24 years in May for three Tests, three ODIs and a T20I while England returned to Pakistan for the first time in 17 years last month to play seven T20Is.

England will return in late November for December’s Tests in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

New Zealand’s Tour to Pakistan schedule:

27-31 Dec – 1st Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)

4-8 Jan – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)

11 Jan – 1st ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

13 Jan – 2nd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

15 Jan – 3rd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

13 Apr – 1st T20I, Karachi

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Apr – 3rd T20I, Karachi

19 Apr – 4th T20I, Karachi

23 Apr – 5th T20I, Lahore

26 Apr – 1st ODI, Lahore

28 Apr – 2nd ODI, Lahore

1 May – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

4 May – 4th ODI, Rawalpindi

7 May – 5th ODI, Rawalpindi