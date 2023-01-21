Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced January 24th as the date for the supplementary draft of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

All six franchises had already finished their 18-member squads during PSL 8’s draft process but the governing body of cricket in Pakistan has decided to increase the limit to 20 players ahead of the tournament.

“On the request of the franchises, the PCB has agreed to increase the number of players per side to 20, allowing each franchise to pick two additional Supplementary players. The Supplementary players will be picked in the Replacement Draft, which will take place on Tuesday, 24 January,” PCB said in a press release.

Teams can now choose two more players to add to their teams from the pool.

Why is a supplementary draft needed for PSL 8?

The February 13th to March 19th timeline of PSL 8 will coincide with several players PSL teams’ players being away on national duties.

Players like Harry Brook, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will likely be away with England while players from Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka may also have to leave halfway through.

All these issues necessitate a need for an increased squad.

Peshawar Zalmi will get the first pick, followed by Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta and then Multan.

PSL 8 will begin on February 13th with Lahore Qalandars taking on Multan Sultans in the first fixture.

Qalandars will defend their title this year.