PC to welcome China New Year today

Staff Reporter

Pearl Continental Hotel Lahore geared up to welcome the Chinese New Year this Friday, at Tai-Pan Restaurant was dressed up splendidly for the occasion and the entire place livens up with live musical performances, red and gold decorations.

As an iconic representation of China, the dragon’s arrival to Lahore symbolizes the warm relations shared by the Pakistan and China. The show started with a flying dragon taking flight from the Great Wall of China to Lahore leading hotel lobby and all 8 restaurants, the dragon released a shining pearl from its mouth on to the spire.

Chinese chef of Mr Zedong prepared a fusion of delicious flavors from an innovative menu inspired by cuisines of China, Japan and Thailand such as Peking duck, lobster Kung Pao, steamed jasmine rice and wok fried broccoli to name just a few favorites.

