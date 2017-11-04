PC-I for renovation, conservation of Rawat Fort approved

Department of Archeology and Museums (DoAM) has got final nod from the relevant authorities to initiate work on repair, maintenance and development of the majestic historical Rawat Fort which was in dilapidated condition for the last many years. Rawat Fort is originally an ancient Sarai (Inn) situated about 11 miles from Rawalpindi towards Jehlum close to the Grand Trunk road and appears to have been built during the Sultanate period in early 15th century A.D.

Talking to APP, Director (Archeology), DOAM, Abdul Azeem said, “the PC-I for repair, maintenance and development of Rawat Fort has been approved with the cost of Rs. 28 million and the work will be started after fulfilling all the modalities and completed within the three year”.

He said the preservation of cultural heritage and archaeological sites, not only relives a nation but also promotes tourism, thus bringing monetary benefits to a country.

The biggest problem, he revealed, is of the encroachments from three sides of the fort which is sheer violation of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) law which prohibits construction within 200 feet of the historical monuments premises.APP

Related