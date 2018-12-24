PC-I of Ring Road project to be submitted this month: DG RDA

Rawalpindi

PC-I of Rawalpindi Road project would be submitted to the Punjab Government by the end of this month and all out efforts were being made to start construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road project as soon as possible, said Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Hayyat Lak. Talking to APP he said, the Punjab government had approved the PC-II of the project and allocated funds for its feasibility study and design.

The Punjab government had allocated Rs 97.975 million for feasibility study and design of the road. The Planning and Development Department of Punjab on Dec 6 approved the project presented to it by the RDA. Later, the provincial government made the allocation, he said.

“This project is important for Rawalpindi as it will help ease the heavy traffic. Rawalpindi is the main city connecting the northern areas to the country’s main road network,” said the DG.

Meanwhile, RDA sources told that the RDA would execute the project. Two separate Project Management Units (PMUs) would be formed for executing the project and procurement of land.

To a question he said the government had asked the RDA to hire a consultant to ascertain whether the road would be constructed on the basis of public-private partnership or loan financing.

RDA sources said that the former Punjab government had decided to get a loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) of China.

“The government is negotiating with the bank but things will be finalized after the report of the consultant,” he added. He said the bank had asked the previous government to acquire land first after which the loan would be provided for the project.

This project will help alleviate congestion in the central area of Rawalpindi and it will make space and reduce travel time within the twin cities.—APP

