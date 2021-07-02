PC-I for construction of parking plazas approved: CDA Chairman

Staff Reporter

Chairman Capital Development Authority, Amir Ali Ahmed Friday revealed that the authority has approved PC-1 for the construction of six multi-storey parking plazas in major business centers of Islamabad, in which construction work would start by end of August this year.

Talking in an interview he said the six multi-storey parking plazas would be constructed in line with modern design so that after construction, these plazas could be seen as magnificent and unique construction for parking purpose in the capital city.

Amir Ali said that each parking plaza would consists of five to eight floors in which three have been proposed in Blue Area, one in F/10 sector, while others would be build at I/8 and F/8 sectors for the benefit and relief of the visitors and the owners of the shops.

“Rooftop gardens, cinema, mini shopping malls and food courts have also been planned in each parking plaza to attract the general public”, he added.

He said CDA is committed to resolve the ever increasing problems related to traffic and parking in capital, adding, under the plan, six new parking plazas would be constructed while road network would also be expanded and renovating.

Replying to a query, he said in a bid to improve standards of public toilets in the city, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has also upgrading and reviving public toilets, adding, the up gradation work of public toilets and sector parks was in full swing and the transformation of all exciting parks would be completed within few months.

Chairman said after focusing on financial stability of CDA department, our main focus is in to bring more transparency and bring reforms and restructuring of officials.

He said till mid of August all top directors of CDA wings would sit at public facilitation desks to address the citizens complaints, adding, this new system would bring more transparency in the department.

He announced that for the facilitation of general public, CDA has planned to launch its helpline number and mobile app where citizens can register their any relevant department complaint which would be functional soon.

He assured department is making all out efforts to restore natural beauty of the capital city by utilizing its available resources.