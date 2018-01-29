PC-1 worth Rs570m for General Hospital

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has sent PC-1 of Rawalpindi Cantonment General Hospital worth Rs570 million to Prime Minister Office to upgrade the hospital. According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi recently chaired a briefing given by Director General Military Lands & Cantonments Department (ML&C Deptt) Rawalpindi at Prime Minister Secretariat on revamping of Cantonment Hospital Rawalpindi.

He also briefed the meeting about plans for renovating and equipping the hospital with latest medical equipment. The establishment of a medical college was also included in the up-gradation plan. The Prime Minister was informed that all- out efforts were being made to provide health facilities at CGH Rwp to the Cantt residents. Defence Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Member National Assembly, Malik Ibrar, Secretary Defence, senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Military Lands and Cantonments and Cantonment Executive Officer, Dr. Saima Shah were present during the briefing. The PM said that the federal government is committed to ensure provision of health facilities to the citizens particularly poor and needy patients and to improve healthcare facilities at RCGH. He said, the government would provide all possible support to the RCGH so that the patients could be provided modern health facilities in their area. The spokesman informed that under the up-gradation project the hospital would be made a 500 bed hospital fully functional.—APP