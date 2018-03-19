PC-1 worth Rs 570m for RCGH

Rawalpindi

PC-1 of Rawalpindi Cantonment General Hospital (RCGH) worth Rs570 million sent by Rawalpindi Cantonment Boaard (RCB) to Prime Minister Office for up-gradation of the hospital will be presented in the meeting of federal Central Development Working Party (CDWP) to be held on Mar 19.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi recently chaired a briefing given by Director General Military Lands & Cantonments Department (ML&C Deptt) Rawalpindi at Prime Minister Secretariat on revamping of Cantonment Hospital Rawalpindi. He also briefed the meeting about plans for renovating and equipping the hospital with latest medical equipment. —APP