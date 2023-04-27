PBS seeks proof of flaws in census from MQM-P

Following serious reservations over the ongoing digital census, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has contacted MQM-P and sought ‘proof of flaws’ in the process.The government’s coalition party (MQM-P) has threatened to resign from the government after several areas in Karachi and Hyderabad were “neglected during digital census”.Later, the federal government contacted MQM-P and assured of redressal of its reservations.

The PBS officials penned down a letter to senior deputy convener of MQM-P Dr Farooq Sattar and asked to identify the areas and buildings that were ‘neglected’ in the census.

The bureau assured that the census team will visit the neglected areas before April 30.In a statement, the PBS officials said Pakistan’s first digital census was supposed to be completed by April 4, but the deadline has been increased several times due to various reasons. The latest extension in the census date was due to the Eid holidays, which pushed the deadline to April 30th.