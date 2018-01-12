PBS provides required census data to ECP

Islamabad

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has provided all the required census data to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as decided in a meeting held on December 22. ‘All the required data of population and housing census 2017 has been handed over to ECP as per scheduled devised in a meeting between ECP and PBS on December 22,’ said PBs statement issued here Thursday. During the meeting, which was chaired by Election Commissioner of Pakistan, it was decided that the CCP would provide the required data to ECP by January 10 and the same has been handed over accordingly.

The PBS provided maps of census Charges and Circles as well as the maps of urban and rural blocks besides providing census results up to block level in both soft and hard form. The data has been submitted to the Central office of ECP in Islamabad and at all provincial office of the commission. The statement added that the PBS had established special cell for the compilation of election related data so that it might be timely provided to the ECP to continue its work on delimitation of constituencies without any hurdle.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country was divided into 163,541 blocks to conducted the 6ht Population and Housing Census smoothly. According to provisional results, the population of these blocks was recorded at 207774520. The population of 21577 blocks of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was recorded at 30523371 individuals while there was population of 5001676 in 4098 blocks of FATA.—APP