Sindh Transport & Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday announced that People’s Bus Service (PBS) mobile application will be launched on June 22.The minister made the announcement while chairing a transport department meeting here.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed on the operation of the bus service, its new routes.Under the intelligent transport system, vehicles will be monitored, CCTV cameras, audio systems, USB ports, Wi-Fi communication systems, driver alarms will also be installed in the buses, the meeting told.Furthermore, the mobile app will facilitate citizens in tracking buses in real-time and make payments online, while CCTV cameras, screens, live tracking and monitoring facilities will be activated with the installation of the ITS in the buses.The minister also issued instructions to resolve the problem of chargers of electric buses on a priority basis.

The meeting was told that 20 green buses will reach Karachi by August 20 and will be inducted into People’s Bus Service. The Sindh government wants to end the travel troubles of the people, plans will also be started to connect the rural areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas with the urban areas through People’s Bus Service, Sharjeel Inam Memon.