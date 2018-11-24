PBS directed to expand scope of data collection

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Senate Standing Committee on Statistics directed the statistics division on Friday that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistic (PBS) should expand its scope of data collection and overcome its loopholes and ensure transparency in its system to provide complete and true data of all the required groups and industries.

The committee also directed the Statistic Division to enhance its intra departmental coordination and oversight on all the industries and groups to ensure provision of true and complete data.

The meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Dr Jehanzeb-Jamaldini. It was informed in the meeting that by now as many as 40,456 large scale manufacturing industries were registered with the PBS out of which 30,027 industries give regular response with regard to provision of the required data to the Bureau. Senator Rukhsana Zuberi said the actual figure of industries was far bigger than this, and suggested measures to increase response from the industries.

Senator Lt. General (R) Abdul Qayyum asked that why the Bureau was not ensuring 100 percent response from all the industries in order to compile a complete and realistic growth data of the LSM.

