PBS data on inflation alarming: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday termed the facts and figures released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) regarding increase in inflation rates as alarming.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N leader posted, “This government has made life hell for people belonging to low-income groups.” “A combination of incompetence, greed and indifference is badly damaging Pakistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Pakistan Muslim League-N Rawalpindi party representatives and former MPs on Monday called on party president Shehbaz Sharif. The party leaders congratulated their leader on his release from jail.

The party leaders who met with Shehbaz Sharif include Sardar Naseem Khan, Haji Pervez Khan, Pirzada Rahat Masood Qudusi, Raja Arshad Mehmood, Malik Iftikhar, Javed Anwar Mughal, Zia Ullah Shah, Faisal Qayyum, Sardar Gohar Naseem, Malik Sohail Kamaryal, Qais Malik, and others.

PML-N President was released from Lahore’s Kotlakhpat Jail on April 24 after getting bail from the Lahore High Court in a money laundering and assets in excess of income case.